Hanoi remains top of travellers’ lists despite COVID-19

Specifically, Hà Nội came second in Trip Advisor’s top 25 popular destinations in Asia and sixth in the global list.

The world’s largest travel site wrote the city has “aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside".

Hà Nội ranked first among the 10 cheapest cities to live in the world selected by the United States’ World Packers. It is described as a multicultural and historical city known for “architecture, street food, nightlife, and vast history”.

Together with HCM City and Phú Quốc Island, Hà Nội was listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on earth in 2021 by the US Time magazine.

The city was also on the list of the “Best Cities for a Workation” released by the UK travel website Holidu, ranking 18th among 147 cities globally, and named among the top 50 cities responding the best to the COVID-19 pandemic by the UK’s Deep Knowledge Analytics.