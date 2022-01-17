Hanoi remains top of travellers’ lists despite COVID-19

Specifically, Hà Nội came second in Trip Advisor’s top 25 popular destinations in Asia and sixth in the global list.
The world’s largest travel site wrote the city has “aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside".
Hà Nội ranked first among the 10 cheapest cities to live in the world selected by the United States’ World Packers. It is described as a multicultural and historical city known for “architecture, street food, nightlife, and vast history”.
Together with HCM City and Phú Quốc Island, Hà Nội was listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on earth in 2021 by the US Time magazine.
The city was also on the list of the “Best Cities for a Workation” released by the UK travel website Holidu, ranking 18th among 147 cities globally, and named among the top 50 cities responding the best to the COVID-19 pandemic by the UK’s Deep Knowledge Analytics.
The United States’ Forbes Travel Guide has published a list of five-star luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, including the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Hotel ranked highest for the second consecutive year.
In addition, the Travelers' Choice Awards 2021, a series of awards organised by TripAdvisor, has placed Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel first in the top 25 most beautiful rooftop hotels in the world. Other three hotels in Hà Nội have also been honoured in this category including La Sinfonia del Rey, Peridot Grand Hotel, and JM Marvel Hotel & Spa.
According to Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Đặng Hương Giang, the city has taken numerous measures to revitalise its tourism industry, launch many new tourism products that suited the “new normal” and improve COVID-19 safety so as to attract more visitors in the previous year.
She added that the sector would work closely with departments, localities and businesses to develop special and unique products, upgrade several key tourist areas, and improve the quality of cultural tourism products in 2022. Meanwhile, annual tourism festivals and events would still be held in cities and provinces to promote the capital.
Last year, Hà Nội welcomed 4 million domestic visitors, or 53 per cent of that recorded in 2020 and 36 per cent of the yearly target. The total revenue from domestic visitors was estimated at VNĐ11.28 trillion (US$490 million), equivalent to 40 per cent of the total in 2020, and 23 per cent of the yearly plan.
The city strives to serve 10-12 million visitors, including 1.2-2 million foreigners this year. — VNS
Published : January 17, 2022
By : Vietnam News
