China steps up COVID-19 control to ensure safe holiday

With COVID-19 ravaging the world, the risk of imported cases is on the rise. Coupled with the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, cross-regional travel will increase, resulting in a complex epidemic prevention and control situation, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

However, the recent COVID-19 resurgence in China has been broadly stabilized, as the country managed to bring the outbreaks in some areas under control in a timely manner, said He Qinghua, an official with the commission, at a press conference.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 54 new imported cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had reached 104,864 by Saturday, said the NHC.