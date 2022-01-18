Hong Kong budget deficit may be less than predicted: Finance secretary

HONG KONG – Buoyed by the steady economic recovery and brisk trading in the city’s property market and equity market, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po hinted that the budget deficit for financial year 2021-22 may be less than was previously forecast.

“Fuelled by the brisk trading of the home and stock market, the stamp duties revenues from property and equity market transactions are better than expected, this has remarkably moderated the pressure of registering a large-scale government budget for the financial year of 2021-22,” the finance chief said in his Sunday blog.

The government expected there would be a budget deficit of HK$101.6 billion ($13 billion) for financial year 2021-22 when it announced the budget in February last year.