China’s economy expands 8.1% in 2021: National Bureau of Statistics

SHANGHAI – China’s economy expanded 8.1 percent year-on-year in 2021, bringing the average growth rate from 2020 to 2021 to 5.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The country’s gross domestic product reached 114.4 trillion yuan ($18 trillion) in 2021, with major indicators reaching the expected targets, NBS said.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to cover over 18 percent of the global economy in 2021, said Ning Jizhe, head of NBS, at a news conference in Beijing.

China’s GDP grew by 4 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 4.9 percent in the third quarter, the bureau said.

The country’s total added value of industrial enterprises above a designated size grew 9.6 percent on a yearly basis in 2021, bringing the average growth rate from 2020 to 2021 to 6.1 percent, the NBS data showed.

During the first 11 months of 2021, profits at major industrial companies surged 38 percent, with an average growth rate of 18.9 percent between 2020 and 2021.