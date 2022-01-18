Cambodia plans to host ASEAN global dialogue especially on post Covid recovery

Hun Sen made the request during his meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on January 17 during the latter’s five-day visit to the Kingdom from January 15-19. Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022.

“With regard to the situation in Myanmar, [Lim] said that he supported Cambodia’s initiative, especially its intentions that are in line with ASEAN’s five-point consensus,” Hun Sen said in a Facebook post.

Hun Sen also told Lim that Cambodia planned to hold the ASEAN global dialogue this year in a similar fashion to what the Kingdom did in 2012 when it held the ASEAN chair for the second time.

“Therefore, he [Hun Sen] requested that the secretary-general help with the organisation of this dialogue by inviting key figures to participate in this meeting, especially on the topic of post-Covid-19 recovery,” the post said.

“[Lim] said [the ASEAN global dialogue] was a great idea and he promised to work with ASEAN and other relevant sectors to push forward with holding the meeting,” added the post.

Hun Sen and Lim exchanged views on various issues in addition to the Myanmar situation that concern ASEAN, such as Covid-19 response, the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the possibility of East Timor becoming the 11th ASEAN member and other topics.