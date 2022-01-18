Number of passengers flying SIA, Scoot doubles to almost 600,000 in December

The number is almost double the figure in November, and seven times the figure in December 2020, according to data released on Monday afternoon (Nov 17).

But experts said the rate of recovery is expected to slow down in the coming months owing to the Omicron variant and the reduced quota for a quarantine-free travel scheme.

The SIA Group, which is made up of the full-service SIA and its budget arm, Scoot, said the significant increase in passenger demand in December came on the back of a continued expansion of its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights and the year-end travel season.

It noted that eight cities - including Bangkok - have joined the SIA Group's VTL network in December.

As at end-December, the SIA Group's passenger network, including to non-VTL countries, covered 85 destinations.

SIA Group's passenger capacity is now at 45 per cent of the levels achieved in January 2020, before the pandemic grounded planes worldwide.

Meanwhile, its cargo load factor in December fell 9.9 per cent compared with the year before. This was due to the increase in cargo capacity being bigger than the increase in cargo loads, said SIA Group.