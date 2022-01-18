Xi calls for joint steps toward recovery, financial stability

President Xi Jinping has urged the major developed countries to adopt responsible economic policies amid a gloomy global economy, and warned them not to "slam on the brakes or take a U-turn" in their monetary policies, in order to contribute to global economic and financial stability.

Xi made the remarks on Monday in a special address to the 2022 World Economic Forum via video link from Beijing. He was invited by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, to participate in the all-virtual Davos forum.

Xi also called on international economic and financial institutions to play a constructive role in building international consensus, strengthening policy coordination and guarding against systemic risks to help the world economy recover.

"Major developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies, manage policy spillovers, and avoid severe impacts on developing countries," Xi said.

He underlined the need to cope with risks to promote steady recovery of the world economy, saying that the risks of disrupted global industrial and supply chains, rising commodity prices and tight energy supplies compound to heighten the uncertainty about economic recovery.