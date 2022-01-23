Researchers develop boneless carp variety

Academicians, including teams of experts led by Gui Jianfang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the CAFS' Chen Songlin, examined the new variety at the institute on Jan 14.

They validated the new variety, which was created by gene-editing techniques, Science and Technology Daily reported.

Crucian carp is a popular freshwater fish with tender meat and a fresh flavor, but its many tiny bones make it difficult to eat or process industrially.

It is a member of the cyprinid family, the most numerous of the vertebrate families.

A research team at the institute started a project to tackle the problem in 2009 and identified the key gene, from 1,600 candidate genes, to control the growth of the fish's intermuscular spine.