Fri, February 04, 2022

international

Dr. Mahathir is in stable condition, says daughter Marina

Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad is currently in stable condition at the National Heart Institute (IJN), says his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr. Mahathir has been receiving follow-up treatment at IJN over the past two days, following a successful elective procedure he had on Jan 8.

“He (Dr. Mahathir) is currently stable and he is responding well to treatment. Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and family ask Malaysians to pray for Dr. Mahathir's full and speedy recovery,” Marina said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 22).

 

Members of the press have begun gathering at IJN since Saturday (Jan 22) afternoon following talk that Dr. Mahathir had been readmitted.

According to a spokesperson from the Langkawi MP’s office, Dr. Mahathir is being warded in IJN’s coronary care unit (CCU).

 

The 96-year-old was previously admitted to IJN on Jan 7 for an elective medical procedure and was discharged on Jan 13.

Published : January 23, 2022

Nation Thailand
