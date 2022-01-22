Thailand hands over 179 Myanmar migrant workers

The ceremony took place at the No-2 Friendship Bridge in Tachileik on 10:30 am on January 20. Health workers gave COVID-19 check to them. They will be placed under quarantine for 11 days and nasal swabs will be taken for three times. After that, they will be allowed to go to their native places, it said.

The handing over ceremony took place 13 times from July 31, 2021 to January 20, 2022. A total of 1917 people were transferred back to Myanmar.