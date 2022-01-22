Fri, February 04, 2022

Thailand hands over 179 Myanmar migrant workers

Thailand handed over a total of 179 Myanmar citizens including Myanmar migrant workers who went to Thailand for work and now desire to return Myanmar on each own will and those detained in Thailand for various causes and now freed from their sentences on January 20 where Myanmar authority accepted them.

The ceremony took place at the No-2 Friendship Bridge in Tachileik on 10:30 am on January 20. Health workers gave COVID-19 check to them. They will be placed under quarantine for 11 days and nasal swabs will be taken for three times. After that, they will be allowed to go to their native places, it said.

The handing over ceremony took place 13 times from July 31, 2021 to January 20, 2022. A total of 1917 people were transferred back to Myanmar.

Published : January 22, 2022

By : Eleven Media

