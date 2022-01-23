Myanmar authority explains Loikaw clashes as ‘terrorist raid’

It said in a statement that the ethnic armed group Karenni National Progressive Party and civilian militias known as People’s Defence Forces had conducted a raid by “taking positions in residential areas – houses, governmental and religious buildings”, among other locations.

“The ’terrorist groups’ … [were] using local civilians as human shields and deliberately attacking civilian targets”.

“The ‘terrorists’ did not allow the innocent local civilians who wished to move to safe places during the incident. Instead, they used the civilians as human shields,” the statement said.

Myanmar has been in chaos since February 1, 2021, when the military dissolved the civilian-led administration over alleged election irregularities and declared a one-year state of emergency.