From ‘The Tiger of the North’ to Hello Kitty

MANILA – The reason why there’s a sizeable number of die-hard supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., no matter how many inconvenient truths are thrown his way, is because a myth has been created around Marcos name. His father has been turned into some kind of a mythical creature immune from any kind of truth to the contrary. To a large extent, it’s no different from the phenomenon that makes people believe in the existence of the mythical creatures of our folklore. People believe in the existence of the enkanto, higante, diwata, kapre, nuno, and aswang, regardless of the amount of scientific evidence that disproves their existence.

In the same way, people believe in the Marcos myth that the father’s reign was the “golden age” of our country, regardless of historical evidence to the contrary. This is the reason why, notwithstanding final court decisions that prove massive corruption and tens of thousands of human rights violations during the Marcos dictatorship, a big group of Marcos supporters refuse to believe these facts. They hold on instead to the notion that Marcos Sr. was some kind of an enkanto who turned the Philippines into a magical kingdom. His son, Marcos Jr., will bring back that fairy-tale kingdom, and make all the poverty, corruption, and violence disappear.