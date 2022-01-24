Hyundai sweeps Best Cars for the Money awards in US

The Hyundai winners include: the Elantra hybrid, Tucson hybrid, Kona subcompact SUV, Tucson compact SUV and Santa Fe 2-row SUV.



Its smaller sibling Kia Motors’ Telluride also topped the best 3-row SUV for the money category.



The award covers a total of 11 automotive categories and the scores are based on safety and reliability data as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The process includes real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership data.



“We are greatly honored to win more 2022 US News Best Cars for the Money awards than any other automotive brand,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America. “The Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and Kona are just a few of the superior products that we offer, and we are pleased that US News recognizes their collective excellence.”