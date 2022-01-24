S’poreans going ahead with CNY plans despite Covid-19 surge, Chinatown businesses see boost in sales

But when she heard that the group size of only up to five will remain for the festive period, she and her children made slight adjustments to their planned visitations. The group size allowed last Chinese New Year was up to eight.

The retiree, who has three sons in their 20s and 30s, and five grandchildren ranging from 1½ to 12 years old, is understanding of the situation, adding that prevention is better than cure.

She told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "My sons and their families will be visiting me separately on the first day and second day of Chinese New Year."

At a press conference last Friday, the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic said Singapore is likely to see a "significant wave" of cases as the more infectious Omicron variant spreads through the community.

Noting that about 70 per cent of daily cases are now of the Omicron variant, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said existing safe management measures will be maintained through the festive period to lower the risk of transmission and reduce the stress on the healthcare system.

Most of the people The Straits Times spoke to said they are going ahead with their Chinese New Year plans despite the surge in cases.

A bank employee, who wished to be identified only as Ms Goh, said her family will continue last year's practice of visiting only immediate family members.