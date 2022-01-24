Fri, February 04, 2022

Jokowi regrets Myanmar Junta’s stance on 5PCs

JAKARTA (BERNAMA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed regret that the Myanmar military junta “did not commit to implement the 5PCs (five-point consensus)” during the Cambodian Prime Minister and current ASEAN chair Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit recently.

The disappointment was conveyed during his second conversation with Hun Sen this month.

The phone call took place on January 21 at the Cambodian government’s request to update on the results of Hun Sen’s two-day visit to Myanmar, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, the ministry said Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, emphasised that ASEAN’s approach towards Myanmar should be based on agreed principles, particularly the 5PCs.

He reiterated that implementing the 5PCs shall not be linked to the five points roadmap proposed by Myanmar’s military authority (State Administration Council).

Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings if there is no significant progress in implementing 5PCs, the statement read.

Jokowi also urged Myanmar military to provide access for the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy to communicate with all concerned parties in order to achieve an inclusive national dialogue.

Touching on Hun Sen’s proposal to establish a troika to monitor the implementation of the 5PCs, the ministry said the president suggested that ASEAN Foreign Ministers should discuss the matter.

He also agreed to the proposal to establish a consultative meeting to provide support for the distribution of humanitarian aid without discrimination.

Published : January 24, 2022

By : Borneo Bulletin

