Jokowi regrets Myanmar Junta’s stance on 5PCs

The disappointment was conveyed during his second conversation with Hun Sen this month.

The phone call took place on January 21 at the Cambodian government’s request to update on the results of Hun Sen’s two-day visit to Myanmar, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, the ministry said Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, emphasised that ASEAN’s approach towards Myanmar should be based on agreed principles, particularly the 5PCs.

He reiterated that implementing the 5PCs shall not be linked to the five points roadmap proposed by Myanmar’s military authority (State Administration Council).

Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings if there is no significant progress in implementing 5PCs, the statement read.