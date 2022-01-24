Fri, February 04, 2022

Nhat Tan peach village blooms ahead of Tet

The Nhat Tan village is located in Hanoi and is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the Vietnamese capital.

Hanoi – Farmers in Nhật Tân village are in a rush to harvest blossoms as Tết fast approaches.

Nhật Tân village is located in Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. This place is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the capital.

Peach trees here are diverse in types, from bonsai to large trees, mini peaches and natural peaches. However, those that are most popular with customers are bonsai peaches, antique peaches and peach blossom branches.

The working day of the peach farmers in Nhật Tân starts very early. They travel to the garden to select the most beautiful branches, carefully cut and sell them at the nearby Quảng Bá flower market.

Quảng Bá Market sells all kinds of peach blossoms. — VNS Photo Trương Vị

 

This market is open from morning to late at night, selling all kinds of peach blossoms.

Nhật Tân peach branches are quite reasonably priced, from VNĐ100,000 (US$4.4) to 500,000 depending on size. They are the first choice of many customers because of their low cost and space-saving when displayed at home.



Potted peach trees often require more sophisticated care and cost from a few million to several tens of millions of đồng per tree.

In recent years, many companies and offices often rented giant peach trees to decorate the lobby of their buildings. These trees have rental prices ranging from VNĐ5 million to 20 million. At the end of Tết holiday, peach growers come to pick up the trees to continue renting the following year.

Besides business, Nhật Tân village also offers free entry for visitors to visit and take photos.

In the midst of the chaos of life, watching the peach blossoms, enjoying the wonderful scenery of Nhật Tân, will definitely be an unforgettable experience for any visitor.

Customers buy peach branches at Quảng Bá Market. — VNS Photo Trương Vị

Published : January 24, 2022

