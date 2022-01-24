Nhat Tan peach village blooms ahead of Tet

Hanoi – Farmers in Nhật Tân village are in a rush to harvest blossoms as Tết fast approaches.

Nhật Tân village is located in Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. This place is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the capital.

Peach trees here are diverse in types, from bonsai to large trees, mini peaches and natural peaches. However, those that are most popular with customers are bonsai peaches, antique peaches and peach blossom branches.

The working day of the peach farmers in Nhật Tân starts very early. They travel to the garden to select the most beautiful branches, carefully cut and sell them at the nearby Quảng Bá flower market.