Assange wins right to appeal extradition to U.S.

However, the High Court refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will first have to decide whether it should hear his challenge.

Assange's lawyers now have 14 days to prepare the application to the Supreme Court.

Last month, the High Court ruled that Assange can be extradited, as it overturned an earlier judgment based on concerns about Assange's mental health and risk of suicide in a maximum-security prison in the U.S.