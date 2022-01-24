China-aided food supplies transported to Afghan provinces: official

Recently, thousands of needy people in several Afghan provinces received China-aided relief items. In Faryab province, 1,100 destitute people who were surveyed and registered by officials from the provincial directorate of refugees and repatriation received the assistance packages in Maimana, the capital of northern Faryab province, on Jan. 10, head of the directorate Saifuddin Jahadi told Xinhua.

The non-food packages included blankets, winter jackets and washing soaps, he said.

"I appreciate China's help so much. The winter assistance has solved a lot of our problems in these cold and difficult days. The Chinese people has been a good neighbor and friend for long," local resident Attiqullah told Xinhua after receiving a package.

In Kunduz province, about 300 people received similar assistance packages on Jan. 10, according to Matihullah Rohani, head of the provincial directorate of culture and information.

Since Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, the impoverished country has suffered economic woes.

China has recently sent batches of humanitarian assistance including foodstuff, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes to the Central Asian country.