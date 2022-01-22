Fri, February 04, 2022

international

U.S. hypocrisy could lead to dire humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan: Russian media

The West's withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent decisions of the U.S. government have plunged the Afghan population into a humanitarian crisis, according to historian and author Paul Nuttall.

Washington's refusal to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets and insufficient humanitarian aid could lead to catastrophic consequences and the death of countless innocent people in the country, according to historian and author Paul Nuttall.

In a recent article published on RT, Nuttall discussed how the West's withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent decisions of the U.S. government have plunged the Afghan population into a humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan is facing one of its worst catastrophes, while the United States continues to stand by its decision to freeze the country's central bank assets, according to Nuttall

People wait for work in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

"Since the farcical withdrawal, and the awful scenes of desperate people falling from aeroplanes at Kabul airport, Afghanistan has had its $9 billion cash reserves frozen by the World Bank," Nuttall wrote, adding that the United States considers that if those reserves were freed the Taliban would get access to them.

Nuttall argued that as recent reports suggest that 24.4 million Afghans are currently facing extreme hunger and 98 percent are not getting enough food, the United States is faced with the decision to negotiate with the Taliban and unfreeze the reserves, or potentially cause innumerable deaths. 

Published : January 22, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
