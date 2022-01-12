Thu, January 20, 2022

China to receive 1st shipment of pine nuts exported from Afghanistan in 2022

A cargo flight carrying about 45 tons of pine nuts left the Afghan capital Kabul for China. This is the first flight carrying a shipment of pine nuts to China in 2022.

A cargo flight carrying a fresh shipment of pine nuts left the Afghan capital Kabul for China on Monday, authorities said.

"About 45 tons of pine nuts will be transported by today's cargo flight to Shanghai, China, that marks the first flight carrying a shipment of pine nuts to China in 2022," Sabawoon Ahmadzai, who is in charge of chartered cargo flights of the Afghan private airline Kam Air, told Xinhua.

The airline has run more than 30 cargo flights taking pine nuts to China since November when Afghanistan resumed export of the nut to China, according to Ahmadzai.

"Cargo flights will continue in 2022 as the Kam Air and exporters and Afghan pine nuts traders are determined to increase Afghanistan's exports," he said.

A shipment of pine nuts is seen to be loaded into a plane at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

