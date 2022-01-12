China to receive 1st shipment of pine nuts exported from Afghanistan in 2022

"About 45 tons of pine nuts will be transported by today's cargo flight to Shanghai, China, that marks the first flight carrying a shipment of pine nuts to China in 2022," Sabawoon Ahmadzai, who is in charge of chartered cargo flights of the Afghan private airline Kam Air, told Xinhua.

The airline has run more than 30 cargo flights taking pine nuts to China since November when Afghanistan resumed export of the nut to China, according to Ahmadzai.

"Cargo flights will continue in 2022 as the Kam Air and exporters and Afghan pine nuts traders are determined to increase Afghanistan's exports," he said.