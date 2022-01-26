[Japan] Business circles call for easing of border control measures

Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura expressed doubts about the government’s measures at a press conference Monday. “Japan is now sealed off to the outside world. I think there is no point in continuing the measures. I would like the government to review them promptly,” Tokura said.

“Japan has single-mindedly focused on the omicron variant. Although border control measures must be implemented appropriately, I think it isn’t realistic to prohibit the entry of [non-resident] foreign nationals,” he said.

In a teleconference with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda on Friday, Tokura said there was little significance in maintaining border control measures that were strengthened to mitigate the spread of the variant, as infections have already surged.

On Jan. 18, Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives told reporters, “It is important to ease isolationist immigration controls.”

Earlier this month, the government shortened the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days for Japanese nationals and foreign residents returning to Japan, but many companies believe it is still long.