Progress on 5PC may let SAC attend summit: PM

Hun Sen made the remarks on January 25 during a telephone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob on bilateral ties and ASEAN issues including the prolonged Myanmar crisis.

“[Hun Sen] will have a discussion with [Ming Aung Hlaing on January 26] to get a better understanding of these issues. [Hun Sen] said the situation in Myanmar today is very complicated because there are two governments – the military government and the shadow government,” said a Facebook post on Hun Sen’s official page following the meeting.

The premier noted that after meeting with Ming Aung Hlaing, chairman of the ruling State Administration Council (SAC), in Myanmar on January 7-8, the situation had not significantly improved, with air strikes continuing in some regions.

“[Hun Sen] said he will invite [Myanmar] to the ASEAN summit if there is progress on the implementation of the five-point consensus that was unanimously agreed upon. However, if there is no progress made, then Myanmar can only send non-political representatives to attend the meeting,” said the Facebook post.

Hun Sen’s statement is in line with recommendations given by Indonesian president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who spoke with him last week about the crisis.