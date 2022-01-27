Russia conducts large-scale drills in Black Sea amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW, Jan. 26 -- More than 20 Russian warships and support vessels had left their bases for exercises in the Black Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
The naval group, which consists of frigates, patrol ships, missile ships, landing ships, anti-submarine ships and minesweepers, was sailing towards the designated areas, the defence ministry said in a statement.
On the way to the drills, the Russian vessels will practice communications, safe manoeuvers in areas with intensive navigation, and air defence, it added.
On Monday, another 20 Russian warships and supporting vessels started large-scale drills in the Baltic Sea to carry out anti-submarine, air defence and mine-sweeping tasks, according to another statement.
These drills came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe as tensions in and around Ukraine had escalated.
Xinhua
Published : January 27, 2022
Published : Jan 27, 2022
Published : Jan 27, 2022
Published : Jan 27, 2022
Published : Jan 27, 2022
Published : Feb 04, 2022
Published : Feb 04, 2022
Published : Feb 04, 2022
Published : Feb 04, 2022