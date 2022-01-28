Wang, Blinken hold phone talks on China-US ties, Ukraine

The top priority for China and the United States at present is to truly implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their video meeting in November last year, said Wang.

During the video meeting, Wang recalled, Xi summarized the experience and lessons of China-US exchanges over past more than half a century, and put forward three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, charting the course for the healthy development of China-US relations.

Biden responded positively by then, and said that the United States neither seeks a "new Cold War" with China, nor pursues a change in China's system, the revitalization of its alliances is not anti-China, and the country does not support "Taiwan independence," and has no intention to have conflict and confrontation with China, sending a positive signal which is different from the previous US administration, said the Chinese foreign minister.

However, Wang said, what the world has seen is that there has been no substantive change in the tone of the US policy towards China and Biden's pledges have not been fully delivered.