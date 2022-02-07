Hijab cosplayers broaden the definition of fandom

“I usually pick what I like, and it is important that the original costume should not be very revealing [such as female Kamen Rider]. That way, it still looks good when I adjust it to suit my hijab and cover my aurat [intimate areas of the body that should be covered].”

Ad Diena Islamy Haq, a 20-year-old Semarang State University student, has a similar take. “Usually, I cosplay the characters I like. So before cosplaying, I study the characters, research their various costumes online, then I choose the most covert costume and make sure that there are no religious or ambiguous attributes, such as a cross or shapes resembling a cross,” said Diena.

Lina believes that a cosplayer does not have to look 100 per cent like the character they portray. Instead, she emphasized that the important thing is “to bring out the character’s distinctive personality traits”.

“What needs to be remembered is that it is enough to create a style from the unique characteristics,” she said, adding that hijab cosplayers should not treat hijab as a wig replacement.

“Take Hatsune Miku, for example. She has a distinctive blue hair colour with twin tails. You don’t need to use twin tails for your hijab, but just bring out the hair colour plus the costume, so people know who it is. You shouldn’t just copy hairstyles as they are. Then there’s Keqing from Genshin Impact, her hair has curls — there’s no need for the hijab to be similarly curled as well.”

Commitment and devotion

For Diena, the hijab is a unique selling point for cosplayers, but it is not very popular among Indonesians.

“Many appreciate it, but there are also many who give negative and non-constructive comments,” she pointed out several causes of that matter. “My parents also thought it was a little strange at first, but now it’s okay as long as I prioritize my study. My friends support me as well, and they’re happy that I can do what I like.”

Ange shared that there had been various reactions surrounding the hijab cosplayers community, but she understands them as people can have their own views and preferences.

“Thanks to God, there are also many who support hijab cosplay communities, both at home and abroad. A community even made me a guest in several national events, even in Malaysia,” she said.

Lina, who considers adaptation the biggest challenge for hijab cosplayers to remain compliant with sharia, said she eventually learned to dismiss critics.

“There are also those who criticize that if you are already wearing a hijab, you should not cosplay because cosplayers should wear a wig to be more accurate with the original character. But keep in mind that if you don’t like it from the start, then no matter how good the cosplay is, the response will be negative,” Lina said.

Lina shared the story of a new hijab cosplayer who recently incited drama within the hijab cosplay communities by lashing out at negative comments on social media.

“She could’ve used the comments to improve her cosplay, to make it better instead. In the end, it affected the hijab cosplayer community as a whole. It’s sad, and it made me concerned,” she said. “Sometimes I think about how we can do our hobby while staying positive about it so that fellow cosplayers can express their creativity.”

The Jakarta Post