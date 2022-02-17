UN chief calls for more cooperation with CSTO on Afghanistan

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening by the day. Meanwhile, terrorism remains a constant threat, not only to the security of Afghanistan and the region, but to the entire world, he told a Security Council meeting on UN-CSTO cooperation.

Without determined action, the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment and escalating humanitarian crisis will fuel despair and breed extremism. The threat from illicit drugs and arms flows, as well as criminal and terrorist networks, is increasing, he warned.

"Regional and inter-regional cooperation are an essential element in our response. So too are strengthened regional dialogue, as well as cross-border law enforcement and judicial coordination. Close cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations, including the CSTO, will be critical in helping defuse these evolving threats, preventing spill-over, promoting stability and ultimately saving lives," he said.