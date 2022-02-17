Death toll from Brazil landslides, floods climbs to 97

Heavy rains on Tuesday in the mountainous city, located about 68 km north of the city of Rio de Janeiro, triggered more than 50 landslides. In six hours, Petropolis received more rainfall than expected for the entire February, which prompted the mayor's office to decree a state of public disaster.

The city's Secretary of Civil Defense Gil Kempers said in a press conference earlier that 21 people were rescued and the number of missing people still remains unknown.