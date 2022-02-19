Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Over 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since last year, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioners for Refugees (UNHCR) says more than 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since about a year ago, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is stepping up its emergency response efforts to help hundreds of thousands of displaced people since February 2021, with more than 800,000 displaced. Security across the country is rapidly deteriorating as fighting, and armed conflict continue to escalate. The UNHCR predicts that displacement is likely to increase in the coming weeks and months.

Some 440,000 people have been newly displaced since February 2021, according to UNHCR data, adding to an existing 370,000 who had fled their homes previously.

Kayin, Kayah, Mon and Shan (South) states as well as Bago (East) and Tanintharyi regions collectively account for more than half of the 440,000 newly displaced civilians and about 190,000 people remain displaced in Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions, according to the UNHCR.

Humanitarian access in many parts of Myanmar remains restricted due to insecurity, roadblocks and challenges in obtaining access approvals, it said.

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains precarious with increased vulnerabilities linked to rising commodity prices, job and income losses, disruptions to basic services and prolonged insecurity. The majority of IDPs are consequently dependent on humanitarian support for survival, it said.

Despite operational challenges, UNHCR continues to stay and deliver in Myanmar.

The agency remains committed to providing critical humanitarian assistance to those in need and calls for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access across Myanmar, it said.

A total of US$56.7 million is needed to ensure adequate humanitarian assistance and support vulnerable communities in Myanmar, it said.

Priority would be given for maintaining basic safeguards, advocacy for improved access to fundamental rights, mitigating the risk of negative coping strategies, preventing forced returns and building resilience for over 1.2 million IDPs and stateless people in Myanmar, according to the statement.

Related News

Published : February 19, 2022

By : Eleven Media

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.