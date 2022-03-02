Biden: dictators who don't pay a price cause 'more chaos'

Lawmakers who are deeply divided over taxes, voting rights and gun safety stood together to applaud Ukraine, many waving Ukrainian flags and cheering in the chamber of the House of Representatives. Several women members of Congress wore the flag's colours of yellow and blue.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Biden said of Putin: "He has no idea what's coming."

U.S. President said that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and that he would defend "every inch of NATO territory" during a State of the Union speech.