Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Biden: dictators who don't pay a price cause 'more chaos'

U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden urged Democrats and Republicans

Lawmakers who are deeply divided over taxes, voting rights and gun safety stood together to applaud Ukraine, many waving Ukrainian flags and cheering in the chamber of the House of Representatives. Several women members of Congress wore the flag's colours of yellow and blue.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Biden said of Putin: "He has no idea what's coming."

U.S. President said that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and that he would defend "every inch of NATO territory" during a State of the Union speech.

"Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said.

Biden said Putin eschewed efforts to prevent war.

"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden said. "Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united."

Reuters

 

 

