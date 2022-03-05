Russian Embassy warns ‘mercenaries’ against fighting for Ukraine

“Social networks and the media spread materials with appeals of the leadership of Ukraine to join the so-called ‘international volunteer units’ and take part in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces. In particular, such information is posted by the account of the Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand,” the post said.
It also quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying that according to the international humanitarian law, “mercenaries” are not qualified as combatants and will not be considered prisoners of war when taken into custody.
The best-case scenario for them would be detention and prosecution, the post said, concluding that the Russian Defence Ministry strongly advises people against participating in foreign military campaigns.
Published : March 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
