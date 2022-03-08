S. Korea halts transactions with Russia’s central bank

Starting Monday, Seoul also began to ban exports of strategic items to Belarus. The eastern European country, formerly one of the Slavic republics in the Soviet Union, has been supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.



The government on Friday announced its plan to implement an emergency financial support program worth 2 trillion won that will be carried out in the form of a special loan by state-run banks. On top of that, the government decided to offer special grace periods, such as extending the loan maturity dates, for SMEs that are forecast to experience losses from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Companies at stake



Not only SMEs but also big companies are on high alert as their operations in Russia and Ukraine are at stake.



Due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine crisis impacting component delivery to Korean firms’ manufacturing plants in Russia, Hyundai Motor Group said Monday they’re unsure about when to resume operations at its assembly plant in St. Petersburg, Russia.



Although the Korean automaker said that it is temporary shutdown is influenced by automotive chip shortage which has continued from last year, it seems evident that Hyundai Motor Group is facing a dilemma regarding the operation in Russia.



With global shipping firms like MSC and Maersk also suspending shipping operations to Russia in response to the international effort to bar the Russian economy, the South Korean carmaker stopped operations at its St. Petersburg plant on March 1.



The Russian market is responsible for about 4 percent of Hyundai Motor Group’s global production capacity, with some 330,000 vehicles built there. Manufactured vehicles are exported to neighboring European countries.



Last year, Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors sold a total of 171,811 units and 205,801 units respectively, which altogether reach 22.6 percent of market share in the local market, No. 2 after French carmaker Renault Group.



The Korean carmaker aimed at selling a total of 455,000 units this year, about 5.8 percent higher than that of last year, but industry insiders said the carmaker has halved down its production volume due to ongoing geopolitical issue.



Market experts noted that if the shortage of automotive components including chips continue, Korean firms may consider shutting down their plants and exiting the market.



“With the US and EU’s decision of SWIFT sanctions on Russia, it will be difficult for the Korean carmaker to export as it did in the previous years. Some 450 billion won of loss is expected for Hyundai Motor Group,” said Samsung Insurance’s EV and mobility researcher Yim Eun-young.



Posco International, the country’s largest trading firm under Posco Holdings, has also halted the operation of its grain terminal in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. This poses a significant risk to the Korean company, which sought to expand its grain capacity to 25 million tons globally by 2030 to become one of the world’s top 10 food companies. Posco International’s food business accounts for about one-fourth of its total sales besides steel manufacturing and energy.



“We have relocated resident workers from Ukraine, and all of them returned to Korea. We are still closely monitoring the situation,” said an official from Posco International.



Set up in 2019, Posco International’s grain terminal has been a major gateway for overseas grain sales such as corn and wheat to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.



According to the Korea International Trade Association, there were over 300 reports filed by local companies about difficulties in exporting to Russia and Ukraine since Feb. 24. More than half of the cases were related to payment issues as the US and EU imposed economic sanctions against Russia. Other difficulties included logistics problems and a lack of information.



“As the recent series of incidents have caused a series of damages to the trade industry exporting to Russia and Ukraine, we will continue to make efforts to minimize damage through cooperation with the government and related agencies,” said Sin Seong-kwan, executive vice president at KITA.



By Kim Da-sol and Kan Hyeong-woo