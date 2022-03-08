Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Since the flight’s disappearance on March 8, 2014, the Malaysian government has been cooperating with China and Australia to scour an area of more than 710,000 square kilometres for survivors.
So far, Malaysia has spent more than US$151 million (about 5 billion baht) on the operation – the highest ever spent on similar operations.
Between 2015 and 2017, some key pieces of debris were found on the African coast and islands in the Indian Ocean, which is nowhere close to MH370’s flight path.
Even though the operation was extended at the request of marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity, the Malaysian government decided to give up the search mission in 2018.
Ocean Infinity has committed to a new search in 2023 or 2024.
Published : March 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022