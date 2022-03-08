U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for the three destinations. In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to about 135 countries and territories.

The CDC lists another 33 destinations as “Level 3: High” and recommends unvaccinated Americans avoid travel. It lowered six destinations on Monday to Level 3: Anguilla, Cape Verde, Fiji, Mexico, Philippines and United Arab Emirates. A total of just 29 destinations are listed as “Level 2: Moderate” or “Level 1: Low.”