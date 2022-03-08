Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

He said China is proposing a six-point initiative:

First, make sure that humanitarian operations abide by the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and avoid politicising humanitarian issues.

Second, give full attention to displaced persons in and from Ukraine, and provide them with proper shelter.

Third, ensure the protection of civilians, and prevent secondary humanitarian disasters in Ukraine.

Fourth, provide for safe and smooth humanitarian aid activities, including providing rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Fifth, provide for the safety of foreign nationals in Ukraine, allow them safe departure and help them return to their home countries.

Sixth, support the UN’s coordinating role in channelling humanitarian aid and the work of the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine.

When asked about the international community being concerned about the growing risk of division and confrontation and the potential for a new Cold War, Wang said that China firmly believes that the right way forward lies in “greater solidarity and cooperation under the banner of multilateralism and joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind”.

He said first and foremost, peace must be preserved. “Countries need to follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, reject the notion of exclusive or absolute security, and stay committed to ceasing conflicts.”

He said to enhance solidarity, “Countries should champion true multilateralism, advocate the common values of humanity, oppose hegemony and power politics, and oppose bloc politics.”

“We must safeguard the UN-centred international system and uphold the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes of the UN Charter, as we work to make the global governance system more fair and equitable."

He also advocated openness, arguing that “Economic globalisation is the trend of the times and it is here to stay and not to be stopped by geopolitical competition”.

Wang called for closer cooperation, stating, “No country can stay aloof or unaffected.”

He said, "We must pull together in these trying times, enhance communication and coordination on Covid-19, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and other global issues, build maximum consensus, and pursue convergence of interests wherever possible."

In reply to a question on how the West’s increasing sanctions on Russia will affect ties between Moscow and Beijing, he answered that their relationship is one of the most crucial bilateral relations in the world. Their cooperation not only advances the interests of both peoples but also contributes to peace, stability and development in the world.

He said that the China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence. "It is based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party. It is free from interference or discord sown by third parties," he said.

He added that the “China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.”

When asked if China’s ever-closer relations with Russia and the conflict in Ukraine may affect its relations with Europe and the European Union (EU), Wang said that the China-Europe relationship is not targeted at any third party, nor is it subjugated to or controlled by any third party. Dialogue and cooperation between the two sides on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit will add more stabilising factors to an unstable world.

He said, "Some forces are unhappy to see the steady growth of China-Europe relations. They fabricate the narrative of ‘China threat’, play up competition with China, clamour to see China as a systemic rival, and even impose sanctions and provoke confrontation with China. Both China and Europe must be on high alert against these developments. China-Europe cooperation, going through decades of ups and downs, is deeply rooted in solid public support, extensive common interests and similar strategic needs. Such cooperation enjoys great resilience and potential. It cannot be reversed by any force."

He said China views its relations with Europe from a strategic, long-term perspective. “China’s policy towards Europe is firm and consistent. It will not be affected by any turn of events. China will continue to support the independence of Europe and a united and prosperous EU.”

He said China hopes "Europe will develop a more independent and objective perception of China, adopt a more pragmatic and rational China policy, and work with China to oppose a new Cold War and uphold and act on true multilateralism".

He added that the two sides need to work together for the success of the China-EU Summit and other important events on the political agenda.