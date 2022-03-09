S. Koreans vote for new president

Vote counting is expected to begin across the nation as soon as the polls close, and a winner could emerge several hours later if the counting goes smoothly, though the final tally won't be completed until early Thursday.



The results could have profound impacts on the direction South Korea will take on key issues, as Lee and Yoon differ on foreign policy, including relations with North Korea, and economic issues, such as welfare and real estate policies.



Yoon takes a hard line on national security, saying a preemptive strike may be needed to respond to an imminent threat from North Korea. He has also pledged to deploy additional units of the US THAAD antimissile system in South Korea to deter North Korean aggression.



In contrast, Lee has taken a more conciliatory approach to the North, saying the overriding goal in Seoul's policy toward Pyongyang is to prevent another war on the peninsula.



He has called for simultaneously pursuing North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief, and protested that Yoon's remarks only raised tensions with North Korea and China at the expense of South Korea's economy.



This year's election was seen by many as the country's worst election because of the high degree of negative campaigning on all sides.



The public's aversion to the candidates ran so high the race came to be known as the "unlikeable election," creating an unusually large number of swing voters, who postponed their choices until the last minute.



On the one hand, Lee was suspected of involvement in a massive corruption case behind the 2015 development of an apartment complex in Seongnam, south of Seoul, during his time as the city's mayor.



His wife, Kim Hye-kyung, was accused of misusing public servants and government credit cards when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi Province.



On the other hand, Yoon faced allegations he associated closely with shamans and relied on them for advice.



His biggest liability during the campaign was arguably his wife, Kim Keon-hee, who was accused of accepting bribes and manipulating stocks long before he launched his presidential bid.



Late last year, she came under attack for allegedly lying on her resume while applying for jobs at two universities in 2007 and 2013. (Yonhap)