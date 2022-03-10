Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Indian PM renews appeal for peace between Russia and Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

During a telephonic conversation with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Modi welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine and hoped for an early resolution of the situation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over continuing humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

Modi informed the Netherlands leader about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India’s assistance in the form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

Modi also recalled his virtual summit with him in April, 2021 and expressed desire to receive him in India at an early date.

Meanwhile, the last big group of about 700 Indian students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy boarded a special train from Poltava and are likely to board a flight to India from Poland on Thursday.

The train was taking the students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from where they will be taken to Poland in buses.

Published : March 10, 2022

By : The Statesman

