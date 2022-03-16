Russia-Ukraine conflict has major economic implications: Jaishankar

The impact of the conflict on energy and commodity prices was already visible and the disruption of the global supply chain was expected to be significant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the situation in Ukraine.

India, he said, has substantial dealings with both Russia and Ukraine and an assessment of the fallout of the war was underway. The war has highlighted how important the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” objective was.

On “Operation Ganga” launched by the government to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine, Jaishankar said the entire exercise involved a “whole of the government” approach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself chairing review meetings almost on a daily basis.

The strategy for evacuation was to take out Indian nationals from western neighbouring countries of Ukraine: Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, he said.

The minister said that under “Operation Ganga”, 90 flights have been operated, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 of the IAF. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.