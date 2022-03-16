Việt Nam waives entry requirements for citizens from 13 countries as tourism reopens

The details were provided in the newly-issued Resolution No.32/NQ-CP.

Specifically, the waiver would be applicable to citizens from the Federal Republic of Germany, the French Republic, Italian Republic, Kingdom of Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russian Federation, Japan, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Denmark, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Norway, Republic of Finland, and the Republic of Belarus, who stay in Việt Nam for 15 days from the date of entry, no matter what visa types they currently hold or their purposes of entry.

The waivers will last for three years, starting from March 15, 2022 to March 14, 2025, and an extension could be tabled in line with Vietnamese laws.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with the assessment, evaluation and putting forward recommendations to the Government with regards to the extension, suspension or termination of the unilateral visa exemption policy specified in this Resolution.