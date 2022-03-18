Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Why did the PM lash out at EU countries and was it wise to do so? The Islamabad-based envoys of 22 mostly European countries, including others, issued a joint press release urging Pakistan to back the UN General Assembly resolution and condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

This public appeal was certainly unusual for which the foreign ministry privately and publicly admonished the envoys calling their action “unacceptable” and “contrary to diplomatic norms.”

The matter should have ended there — both sides have had their say and disagreed. Instead, the PM chose to publicly slam these countries.

Calling out the West for their double standards and hypocrisy is of course hugely popular with the public but it does not behove the prime minister to engage in this. Western countries have much to answer for as many have acted unilaterally on several occasions, intervened militarily in other countries and shown disregard for international norms and law. But that doesn’t make the Russian action beyond criticism.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. In any case, interstate relations should be handled strategically, not emotionally by those in power. Disagreement is one thing, but mounting the hustings and pouring scorn at countries that are Pakistan’s important trade and development partners does little to advance the country’s interests.

Beyond this avoidable diplomatic spat what is hard to comprehend is the unnecessary length to which the government has gone to avoid taking a clear position on Ukraine’s crisis as if Islamabad’s relations with Russia trumps all its other interests.

It was crucial after the Moscow visit and Russia’s invasion to balance between a new-found but as yet undefined relationship with Russia and Western countries that have long-standing, substantive ties with Pakistan.

Foreign policy after all is about deftly balancing interests to enlarge options not narrow them, and that too for the sake of a relationship with no strategic content and whose destination remains unclear.

Some might argue that the government’s stance has as much to do with its disappointment with the US and the scant attention it has received from the Biden administration than with any significant stake in ties with Russia.

In other words, past grievances with the West and a jilted lover syndrome with the US may have been a factor for its stance rather than any grand strategy. This of course is arguable. But if true, it would mean subordinating the country’s foreign policy to injured ego and not basing it on a rational calculation of interests.

Grievances shouldn’t determine policy, only the country’s interests should.

Meanwhile, the claim pressed by the PM and his ministers that Pakistan’s foreign policy has acquired ‘independence’ on his watch also bears scrutiny.

No one has explained what this means other than serving as a slogan or gimmick for a beleaguered government.

A single visit to Moscow is hardly evidence of an independent foreign policy. In fact, foreign policy under Khan has been marked by continuity, not departures from the past.

Moreover, an independent foreign policy has to rest on the country’s economic independence

and inherent economic strength.

Chronic dependence on bailouts, loans and economic largesse from abroad for which governments have to seek perpetual help from other countries is hardly consistent with an independent foreign policy.

Thus, the government’s claim of an independent foreign policy is just as hollow as its cry of ‘conspiracy’.

Maleeha Lodhi

Dawn

The writer is Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, UK & UN.