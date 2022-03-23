Russia halts peace treaty talks with Japan over Ukraine sanctions

In response, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Russia’s action was, “Absolutely unacceptable.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Tuesday morning that Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada made a protest to Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin.

During a Budget Committee meeting of the House of Councillors on Tuesday morning, Kishida said: “The current situation has been completely caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For Russia to deal with this by redirecting its frustrations onto Japan-Russian relations is preposterous.”

The statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, “In the current situation … it is impossible to discuss the signing of a fundamental treaty in bilateral relations with a country that takes an outspokenly unfriendly stance and tries to cause harm to the interests of our country.”

Russia also intends to suspend a program to allow visa-free exchanges between Japanese people and residents of the northern territories off Hokkaido, as well as the simplified procedures for former Japanese residents to visit graves on the four islands. Both programs started in the 1990s.