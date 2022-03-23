SAC’s Chair receives ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw

The delegation led by the ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar was received by the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the Diplomatic Lounge of the Office of the Chairman of the State Administration Council in Nay Pyi Taw.
Both sides cordially discussed Myanmar’s pursuance of the path to multi-party democracy and the SAC’s assumption of State duties in accord with the constitution (2008) approved after national referendum following vote rigging in the 2020 multi-party democracy general election, the occurrence of riots, violence, unreasonable killings, destruction to State-owned buildings and schools and bomb attacks through protests that emerged due to different political ideologies, the SAC’s measures for the protection and security of the lives and property of the people, announced the information team.
Moreover both side discussed on the implementation of the five-point ASEAN consensus, measures to ensure that the people of Myanmar access humanitarian assistance, matters related to the strengthening of Cooperation with ASEAN, and achieving of progress in meetings and discussions as the current visit is the first and foremost, it said.
Also present at the meeting together with the Senior General were SAC Joint Secretary Lt-Gen Ye Win Oo, Union Ministers U Wunna Maung Lwin and U Ko Ko Hlaing, deputy ministers and officials. The Special Envoy was accompanied by Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. Kitti Setta Pandita Cham Prasidh, ASEAN Secretary General H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, deputy ministers, Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Chhouk Bunna and officials, it said.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : Eleven Media
