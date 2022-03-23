SAC’s Chair receives ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw

The delegation led by the ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar was received by the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the Diplomatic Lounge of the Office of the Chairman of the State Administration Council in Nay Pyi Taw.

Both sides cordially discussed Myanmar’s pursuance of the path to multi-party democracy and the SAC’s assumption of State duties in accord with the constitution (2008) approved after national referendum following vote rigging in the 2020 multi-party democracy general election, the occurrence of riots, violence, unreasonable killings, destruction to State-owned buildings and schools and bomb attacks through protests that emerged due to different political ideologies, the SAC’s measures for the protection and security of the lives and property of the people, announced the information team.