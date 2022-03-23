Human Milk Bank opens in Hà Nội

This is the first Human Milk Bank in Hà Nội, which will provide donated breast milk for more than a thousand at-risk babies treated at the National Pediatrics Hospital, who are temporarily unable to access their own mothers’ milk.

The bank plans to expand its scope of operations in the near future, providing sufficient human donor milk for neighbouring hospitals in the Red River Delta.

“Pasteurised and screened human donor milk is a life-saving medicine that increases vulnerable infants’ chance of survival and good health,” said Associate Professor Trần Minh Điển, Director of the National Pediatrics Hospital, at the opening ceremony.

“Studies show that for vulnerable infants, in comparison to commercial milk formula, pasteurised human donor milk can reduce the possibility of infections during the first 28 days of the neonatal period by 19 per cent, decrease hospitalisations by 15 days, and shorten the intravenous feeding time by 10 days.”

Dr Đinh Anh Tuấn, Deputy Director, Department of Maternal and Child Health, said: “Precautions and testing ensure the safety of vulnerable babies who use donated milk. Mothers need to pass a blood test and other requirements to become human milk donors, while their raw collected breast milk will be microbiologically tested before and after pasteurisation.”