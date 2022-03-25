Russia may boost support for N. Korea to 'poke' West after ICBM test -analyst

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un declared a moratorium on testing ICBMs and nuclear weapons but later suggested the North could resume such testing amid stalled denuclearization talks.

That moratorium had often been touted as a success by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who held historic summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019, but never secured a concrete pact to limit the North's nuclear or missile arsenals.

Williams said Kim has a pattern of taking provocative actions near the beginning of new U.S. administrations but said he may also be trying to capitalize on the West's preoccupation with Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Either North Korea is trying to refocus attention on itself, or it thinks that because we are so preoccupied...they may incur fewer repercussions because of all the bandwidth that Ukraine is taking up right now," he said.

Williams said he expects the U.S. and others to slap North Korea with more sanctions, but should not expect Russia to go along as it did after the ICBM launch five years ago.