Occupancy rate on international flights increasing

Airlines have recorded a booking rate of between 60 and 80 per cent on international flights to Việt Nam until September. Passengers mainly come from the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Due to the rising travel demand during the Hùng Kings Death Anniversary, National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, carriers have increased the supply of seats on international and domestic routes.
Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 750,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 4,000 flights on domestic and international routes during the holidays. Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency of flights on all regular international routes, expand the network with new routes such as Hà Nội-Delhi and HCM City-Delhi and flights connecting Singapore with popular beach destinations like Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc from April 15.
The budget airline Vietjet Air is expanding the frequency of nearly 40 international routes to meet demand over the two holidays.
Apart from flights connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand) and Taipei (Taiwan, China) which were resumed in early 2022, the carrier plans to restore routes linking Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Phú Quốc with Phuket (Thailand), Tainan and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), New Delhi (India), Bali (Indonesia), Busan (the RoK) and Osaka (Japan) between now and April.
A representative from the airline said to help passengers feel secure after staying at home for a long time due to the pandemic, the carrier is offering COVID-19 RT-PCR tests free of charge to passengers on international flights.
Vietjet Air has also introduced new products and services such as SkyBoss Business tickets, spa products, new dishes and special cultural and art programmes during flights, the representative said.
Visitors to Việt Nam can enjoy quarantine-free travel with just a negative COVID-19 test and do not need COVID-19 vaccine certificates. — VNS
Published : April 01, 2022
By : Vietnam News
