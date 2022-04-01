Occupancy rate on international flights increasing

Airlines have recorded a booking rate of between 60 and 80 per cent on international flights to Việt Nam until September. Passengers mainly come from the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Due to the rising travel demand during the Hùng Kings Death Anniversary, National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, carriers have increased the supply of seats on international and domestic routes.

Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 750,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 4,000 flights on domestic and international routes during the holidays. Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency of flights on all regular international routes, expand the network with new routes such as Hà Nội-Delhi and HCM City-Delhi and flights connecting Singapore with popular beach destinations like Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc from April 15.

The budget airline Vietjet Air is expanding the frequency of nearly 40 international routes to meet demand over the two holidays.