Spain to lift indoor mask rule after Easter holidays

"Thanks to the high level of immunization in the population, we are in a favorable situation," she said.

The minister explained masks would still be required in certain situations, such as on public transport, in hospitals and in residential care homes.

Spain ended the obligatory use of face masks outdoors in February.

Spain has recorded a total of 11,578,653 COVID-19 cases and 102,747 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.