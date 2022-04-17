Panel of Japan’s ruling LDP calls for spending 2% of GDP on defence in 5 years

The commission called for Japan to have the same level of defence outlays as member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which have the common target of spending 2% of GDP on defence. The commission also stated in its draft that Japan “aims to achieve the goal in about five years.”

As for the possession of capabilities to destroy missile bases and other enemy facilities for self-defence purposes, the draft stated that Japan “possesses the ability within the scope of exclusively defence-oriented concepts.”

It also said the targets in such cases are “not limited to missile bases, but include command and control functions.” This is based on the judgment that to stop continuous missile launches, it is necessary to include the command centre that directs the attacks as a target to strike.