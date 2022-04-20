One killed, 24 wounded in police shooting at Rambukkana

Having failed to disperse those who had been blocking the railway line at Rambukkana for over 15 hours in protest against the latest increase in the price of diesel and petrol, the police yesterday evening opened fire on protesters. Several protesters suffered injuries, and one of them, succumbed to his injuries; two others underwent emergency operations at the Kegalle hospital. Hospital sources said 21 others had been admitted to hospital.

It was the first occasion the police opened fire since public protests erupted on 31 March demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the rapid deterioration of the economy.

Police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the police had been compelled to use force after protesters started causing damages to public property. The official alleged that an attempt had been made to set fire to a fuel bowser.

Trouble at Rambukkana led to the public forcing a Fort bound train to stop at Rambukkana, while people blocked the Colombo-Kandy and Colombo-Chilaw roads.

Earlier in the day, private bus operators, in Colombo and its suburbs, as well as in the provinces, yesterday (19) suspended services, demanding immediate relief in the wake of the steep increase in the price of diesel, by the loss- making CPC.