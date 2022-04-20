One killed, 24 wounded in police shooting at Rambukkana

Having failed to disperse those who had been blocking the railway line at Rambukkana for over 15 hours in protest against the latest increase in the price of diesel and petrol, the police yesterday evening opened fire on protesters. Several protesters suffered injuries, and one of them, succumbed to his injuries; two others underwent emergency operations at the Kegalle hospital. Hospital sources said 21 others had been admitted to hospital.
It was the first occasion the police opened fire since public protests erupted on 31 March demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the rapid deterioration of the economy.
Police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the police had been compelled to use force after protesters started causing damages to public property. The official alleged that an attempt had been made to set fire to a fuel bowser.
Trouble at Rambukkana led to the public forcing a Fort bound train to stop at Rambukkana, while people blocked the Colombo-Kandy and Colombo-Chilaw roads.
Earlier in the day, private bus operators, in Colombo and its suburbs, as well as in the provinces, yesterday (19) suspended services, demanding immediate relief in the wake of the steep increase in the price of diesel, by the loss- making CPC.
They blocked roads in several parts of the country, including the entrance to the Katunayake-Colombo Expressway, over a mile away from the Bandaranaike International Airport.
The police intervened at many places though private bus services couldn’t be restored. Private bus operators called for an immediate revision of bus fares as they couldn’t bear the latest increase.
Some asked for diesel at discounted price for private bus operators to maintain bus fares at the present rate.
The CPC has matched the cost of a litre of Lanka IOC’s diesel and petrol by revising price to Rs 289 and Rs 338, respectively.
Following consultations between Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama and relevant authorities, the former announced a 35 percent increase in private and SLTB bus fares and the minimum charge was increased to Rs 27.
Amunugama has succeeded Pavitradevi Wanniarachchi in the cabinet reshuffle effected in response to the political crisis whereas the Samagi Jana Balavegaya National List MP Diana Gamage received the appointment as the State Transport Minister.
Three wheeler drivers, too, protested against the increase in the price of petrol while protests erupted at a service station in Rambukkana after the management announced the closing of its fuel dispensing pumps in the wake of CPC price revision. They demanded fuel at the previous price as old stocks were available therein.
In spite of repeated assurances to normalise the fuel distribution network during the Sinhala and Tamil New year the country continued to experience fuel shortages.
SJB MP Mujibur Rahuman said that the country was paying a huge price for a spate of wrong decisions taken by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The President should reveal who really advised him not to seek the IMF’s intervention at the first signs of a forex currency crisis, Colombo District MP Rahuman said. Having acknowledged that the current crisis could have been avoided if the IMF’s assistance was sought much earlier, President Rajapaksa couldn’t remain silent as regards the culpability of his advisors, the lawmaker said.
The police yesterday imposed a curfew in Rambukkana indefinitely.
By Shamindra Ferdinando and Rathindra Kuruwita
Published : April 20, 2022
