Cambodia, Italy to strengthen relations

Sokhonn made the remarks during his meeting with Lorenzo Galanti – the Italian ambassador to Cambodia with residence in the Thai capital Bangkok – in Phnom Penh on April 26, according to the foreign ministry’s press release after the meeting.

In recent days, the Italian government has donated more than 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia. The ceremonial handover was presided over by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Sokhonn said he considers the aid a demonstration of global solidarity in the fight against Covid-19. He also spoke with Galanti about the incident in early 2020 when Cambodia allowed the Westerdam cruise ship – with some Italian citizens onboard – to dock at Preah Sihanouk International Port during the outbreak of Covid-19, while other countries turned the vessel away.

Italy has also been active in providing assistance to Cambodia under the auspices of the Apsara National Authority – a body tasked with managing the Angkor Archaeological Park – through the training of experts in the preservation of ancient Khmer temples.

According to the press release, the Italian envoy praised the “excellent” results of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Cambodia and thanked the Kingdom for providing free vaccinations to Italians living in Cambodia.

Sokhonn briefed Galanti on the situation in Myanmar and the challenges it represents as well as the results of his first visit to the predominantly Buddhist country as the ASEAN special envoy. They also spoke about the next steps to be taken for promoting the implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus on the crisis.