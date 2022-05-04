[Vietnam] For first time in nearly a year, no COVID deaths reported

Tuesday’s caseload was 2,709 infections, 413 fewer than that of Monday and reported in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.
The capital city of Hà Nội had the highest daily new infections with 711 reported.
The remaining transmissions were detected in Phú Thọ (242), Yên Bái (147), Quảng Ninh (141), Tuyên Quang (119), Vĩnh Phúc (115), Nghệ An (113), Bắc Kạn (90), Lào Cai (89), Thái Bình (80), Đà Nẵng (59), Lâm Đồng (52), Cao Bằng (51), Thái Nguyên (49), Hà Tĩnh (45), Quảng Bình (38), Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu (35), Lai Châu (33), Hòa Bình (33), Hà Giang (29), Bắc Ninh (29), Sơn La (28), Nam Định (27), Ninh Bình (27), Lạng Sơn (26), Điện Biên (26), Bình Phước (26), Hà Nam (25), Hưng Yên (25), Hải Dương (23), Gia Lai (20), TP. Hồ Chí Minh (19), Bình Dương (18), Thanh Hóa (17), Cà Mau (14), Tây Ninh (13), Hải Phòng (11), Vĩnh Long (11), Bắc Giang (8 ), Phú Yên (8 ), Bình Định (6), Khánh Hòa (5), Quảng Trị (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (4), Đắk Nông (3), Cần Thơ (3), Bến Tre (2), An Giang (2), Đồng Nai (1), Long An (1), Đồng Tháp (1) and Kiên Giang (1).
In the last seven days, on average, the country reported 5,121 new cases daily.
Việt Nam’s total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 10,659,358, ranking 104th of 225 countries and territories worldwide.
A total of 1,825 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,267,281 since the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit the country in early 2020.
The number of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam remained unchanged compared to that of Monday with 475 cases including two on life support.
As no deaths relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were recorded on Tuesday, the total fatalities nationwide still stands at 43,044, or 0.4 per cent of infections.
Việt Nam has administered 215,005,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total. Of the vaccine doses, more than 17.37 million were for children aged 12-17 years old and more than 1.54 million doses for children aged 5-11 years old. — VNS
Published : May 04, 2022
By : Vietnam News
