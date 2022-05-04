[Vietnam] For first time in nearly a year, no COVID deaths reported

In the last seven days, on average, the country reported 5,121 new cases daily.

Việt Nam’s total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 10,659,358, ranking 104th of 225 countries and territories worldwide.

A total of 1,825 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,267,281 since the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit the country in early 2020.

The number of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam remained unchanged compared to that of Monday with 475 cases including two on life support.

As no deaths relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were recorded on Tuesday, the total fatalities nationwide still stands at 43,044, or 0.4 per cent of infections.

Việt Nam has administered 215,005,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total. Of the vaccine doses, more than 17.37 million were for children aged 12-17 years old and more than 1.54 million doses for children aged 5-11 years old. — VNS