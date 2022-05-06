CPC: Nation will win antivirus fight

A top Party leadership meeting on Thursday stated that China is certain to triumph in its battle against COVID-19, armed with its scientific, effective and time-tested policies on epidemic control.

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, who also delivered an important speech at the meeting.

The meeting's participants said it has been proved that China's COVID response guidelines are determined by the nature and purpose of the Party, its preventive policies can stand the test of history and its preventive measures are science-based and effective, according to a statement released after the meeting.

China won the fight against COVID-19 in Wuhan, and it is certain to win the antivirus battle in Shanghai, they said.

The current epidemic prevention and control work is at a crucial stage, they said, like a boat sailing against the current that must forge ahead or it will be driven back.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has been committed to putting people and lives first, guarding against imported cases and domestic resurgences, and sticking to the dynamic zero-COVID approach, which is adjusted according to specific conditions, they said.

China has withstood the most challenging COVID-19 control test since the anti-epidemic battle in Wuhan, and has secured progress with concerted efforts nationwide since March, they said.